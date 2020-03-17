Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NFL-PATRIOTS-BRADY

Brady is leaving Patriots

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady is poised to leave the New England Patriots.

Brady posted on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he’s led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed prior to last season expires Wednesday afternoon. He actually could still work out a new deal with New England but his Instagram post and owner Robert Kraft’s comments suggest that won’t happen.

Kraft told ESPN, “It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest.” He added, “After 20 years with us, he has earned that right.”

NFL-SAINTS-BREES

Saints have two-year deal with Brees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Saints and record-setting quarterback Drew Brees have agreed on a two-year, $50 million contract. A person familiar with the situation spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the deal has not been announced.

Brees has said repeatedly that he is taking career decisions one year at a time. His new contract gives the 41-year-old, 19-year veteran the leverage to decide after this season whether he wants to continue playing.

Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in completions with 6,867, yards passing with 77,416, and touchdowns with 547.

NFL-COLTS-RIVERS

AP source: Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Philip Rivers has found a new home in Indianapolis.

The longtime Chargers star has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Colts, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot become official until Wednesday.

Rivers spent his first 16 NFL seasons with the Chargers.

The move comes less than seven months after Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement and less than three months after Indy finished a 7-9 season with Jacoby Brissett behind center.

General manager Chris Ballard has now filled two major offseason needs in two days — adding an eight-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the roster less than 24 hours after acquiring Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a trade with San Francisco.

NFL-PANTHERS-NEWTON

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton and quickly working to find his replacement.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday on Twitter the team is working with Newton and his agent to find a trade partner.

The quarterback responded on social media by saying he never requested a trade, telling the organization to “stop the word play” because they’re trying to manipulate the narrative and act like he requested a trade.

A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers are in negotiations with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Saints.

NFL-NEWS

Raiders have three-year deal with Littleton

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed with free agent linebacker Cory Littleton on a three-year contract.

NFL Network reported the contract is worth up to $36 million.

Littleton is the second big free agent linebacker signed to address a position that has been a revolving door for the Raiders. A second person said on condition of anonymity that the team earlier agreed to a three-year deal with former Chicago linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

In other NFL news:

— The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the inside linebacker Ryan Shazier on the reserved/retired list. But the team says the move doesn’t rule out the possibility of Shazier playing again. Shazier spent the last two seasons on the Physically Unable to Perform list while recovering from a spinal injury suffered in December 2017. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert called the move “a matter of protocol” that would ensure Shazier remains involved with the team. Shazier has made remarkable progress since the injury and has continued working out in hopes of one day being cleared to play again.

NBA-NETS-VIRUS

Four Nets test positive

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets say four of their players have tested positive for the new coronavirus. That brings the total to seven known positive tests in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

MLB-VIRUS OUTBREAK-YANKEES

Second Yankees minor-leaguer tests positive

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the diagnosis tells The Associated Press a second New York Yankees minor leaguer has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

New York had announced a first positive test on Sunday and general manager Brian Cashman said the player had been isolated and the Florida Department of Health notified.

The two Yankees minor leaguers are the only baseball players known to have tested positive.

MLB-VIRUS OUTBREAK-BALLPARK EMPLOYEES

Major League teams create fund to pay stadium workers

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s teams have pledged $30 million for ballpark workers who will lose income because of the delay to the season caused by the new coronavirus.

Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Tuesday, a day after pushing back opening day to mid-May at the earliest.

Each club has pledged $1 million.

Many ballpark employees are paid by the game and will not have that income during the delay. If the schedule is cut, their income likely would be reduced.

MLB-ASTROS-VERLANDER

Verlander has surgery

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin and is expected to be out about six weeks.

The timing gives Verlander time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.

Verlander dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA.

General manager James Click said Verlander had a setback in his rehabilitation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY DERBY

Derby postponed until September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby has been postponed from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Churchill Downs officials said Tuesday the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years it won’t be run on the first Saturday in May.

The last time the first leg of the Triple Crown wasn’t held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government issued a ban on horse racing because of World War II. The ban was lifted on May 8, and the Derby was held on June 9. The only other year the Derby wasn’t held in May was in 1901, when it was raced on April 29.

The date change still must be approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission at its meeting Thursday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FRENCH OPEN

French Open postponed

PARIS (AP) — The French Open has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first Grand Slam tennis tournament affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The French tennis federation says the clay-court tournament will be played from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4. The main draw was originally scheduled to begin in Paris on May 24.

The next major tennis championship currently on the calendar is Wimbledon, which is to start in late June in England. Last week, the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours began announcing cancellations of various tournaments in response to the viral outbreak.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NASCAR

NASCAR says it will reschedule canceled events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has vowed to reschedule the seven Cup Series events already postponed due to the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Figuring out how to cram the events and the All-Star race into the crowded 36-race schedule is potentially difficult. NASCAR President Steve Phelps says the series has no specifics on how it is moving forward. He says he wants the postponed races rescheduled before the playoffs begin in September.

Phelps also isn’t sure how NASCAR can prevent huge financial losses to teams during the layoff.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL-FINAL POLL

South Carolina finishes on top for first time

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina is No. 1 in the final Associated Press women’s basketball poll of the season for the first time in school history.

The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes and No. 2 Oregon got the other four. Baylor, Maryland and UConn round out the top five.

The AP has always released its final poll of the season before the start of the NCAA Tournament, which has been canceled because of the virus pandemic.

Louisville, Stanford, N.C. State, Mississippi State and UCLA round out the top 10.