Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

NFL-PATRIOTS-BRADY

Brady is leaving Patriots

UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady is poised to leave the New England Patriots.

Brady posted on social media “my football journey will take place elsewhere.” The comments by the 42-year-old quarterback were the first to indicate he would leave the franchise he’s led to six Super Bowl titles, and the only professional football home he has had.

The one-year contract Brady signed prior to last season expires Wednesday afternoon. He actually could still work out a new deal with New England but his Instagram post and owner Robert Kraft’s comments suggest that won’t happen.

Kraft told ESPN, “It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest.” He added, “After 20 years with us, he has earned that right.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY DERBY

Derby postponed until September

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs is postponing the Kentucky Derby from May to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Track officials say the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would mark the first time in 75 years that the race won’t be run on the first Saturday in May. The last time the Derby wasn’t held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government banned horse racing because of World War II.

The Derby is the latest major sports event to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Kontinental Hockey League suspends play

UNDATED (AP) — The Kontinental Hockey League and the VTB United League in basketball have suspended play.

Both leagues say they will stop until at least April 10.

The KHL is widely considered to be the strongest hockey league outside the NHL. It had previously said it would pause for a week to draw up a new playoff format. It’s been left with six Russian teams in an eight-team bracket after Finnish team Jokerit and Kazakh team Barys withdrew.

In other virus-related developments:

— The men’s and women’s European gymnastics championships have been canceled. The events offered Olympic qualifying spots.

— Soccer in Russia has been suspended until April 10. The Russian league was the best attended sports competition still operating in Europe last weekend with more than 33,000 fans at one of its games.

— All horse racing in Britain will be suspended starting Wednesday. It was the last remaining major sport to be continuing in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

— Tokyo Olympic organizers are pushing ahead with the torch relay despite the threat of the spreading coronavirus. The Olympic flame is scheduled to navigate the country for four months from March 26 until the opening ceremony on July 24.