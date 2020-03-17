Update on the latest in sports:

Sports

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MLB

Baseball season won’t start until mid-May, at the earliest

NEW YORK (AP) — This was supposed to be the earliest start to the major league season. Instead, it will be the latest.

MLB has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus. The decision follows the federal government recommendation restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams. His office issued a statement saying teams remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.

The season was slated to begin March 26.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NHL

Players can return home, self-isolate

UNDATED (AP) — NHL players have been told they can return home and self-isolate there until the end of March while hockey is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The league cautioned that it will not be able to even provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices for another 45 days, which could make May the earliest possible restart date.

Players had previously been told to remain in their team’s city and await further direction.

The new directive comes in the aftermath of the CDC’s recommendation the U.S. not hold gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NFL

NFL cuts down on travel, expects to hold draft as scheduled

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has barred in-person interviews with free agents and is requiring local physical examinations for them rather than team-conducted exams.

The league also banned travel by team personnel to meet with free agents as well as those players traveling to team facilities. The moves were included in a memo sent to all 32 teams.

The NFL also says it will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled but under a modified format still being developed.

The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NASCAR

NASCAR shut down until May

UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR has suspended its season until May as part of the CDC’s recommendation to postpone gatherings for the next eight weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision came after at least two Monday conference calls between the sanctioning body and its team owners. The series plans to return to the track at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on May 9.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY DERBY

Report: Derby pushed back until September

LOUISVILLE, KY. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a published report. The Courier-Journal of Louisville cited unidentified sources close to the race saying Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would make it the first time in 75 years that the race won’t be run on the first Saturday in May. A formal announcement by the racetrack will be made Tuesday. The last time the Derby wasn’t held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945.

SPORTS-VIRUS OUTBREAK

Speedway officials take wait-and-see approach

UNDATED — Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials say they are holding off on postponing the month of May activities that conclude with the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend.

The speedway issued a statement Monday saying officials are aware the CDC’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks.

The Indy 500 draws crowds in excess of 300,000.

In other sports developments related to the coronavirus:

— The women’s professional tennis tour has suspended all competition until May 2 because of the outbreak. The tour says a decision will be made “in the week ahead” about the rest of the European clay-court circuit. The next Grand Slam tournament is the French Open, which is scheduled to begin in Paris on May 24.

— The leader of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics says there is no May deadline to cancel the games and he remains confident the event will go ahead despite sports coming to a virtual standstill globally amid the coronavirus outbreak. John Coates told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper: “It’s all proceeding to start on the 24th of July.” Former IOC vice president Dick Pound said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that the end of May loomed as a possible deadline for the IOC to make a call on the Tokyo Olympics.

— The Penn Relays meet has been canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The prestigious track event was scheduled for April 23-25 in Philadelphia and had been held uninterrupted since 1895. The event celebrated its 125th consecutive running last year. The University of Pennsylvania hosts the event and says it will attempt to host a substitute track meet at a later date in late May or early June.

— The Sun Belt Conference has canceled all organized athletics and related activities, including practices, through the remainder of the academic year. In a written announcement the Sun Belt says the decision was made Monday in consultation with the league’s presidents, chancellors and athletic directors “to address growing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.”

— Keeneland race track in Kentucky has canceled its spring meet because of COVID-19. The meet was scheduled for April 2-24, with the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes awarding 170 points toward the Kentucky Derby, the highlight of the opening weekend.

— The Greek Olympic committee says the Olympic flame handover ceremony for the Tokyo Games will take place without spectators in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The committee canceled the remainder of the Olympic torch relay last week after crowds gathered in southern Greece to watch part of the torch relay in Sparta, where the torch was carried by actor Gerard Butler.

— The Kontinental Hockey League is taking a one-week pause in its playoffs to come up with a new format and schedule for the six remaining Russian teams. Finland-based Jokerit and Kazakhstan-based Barys Nur-Sultan pulled out of the playoffs amid the oronavirus pandemic.

— McLaren says the team member who tested positive for coronavirus at the Australian Grand Prix “is recovering well” and that his “symptoms have gone.” The British team pulled out of the season-opening Formula One race on Thursday because of the positive test. The race was canceled on Friday. With the first four races postponed, the F1 season will not resume until May at the earliest.

NFL-NEWS

49ers deal Bucker, keep Armstead

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have lost one talented defensive lineman while retaining another.

The Niners have shipped defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick in this year’s draft. A person familiar with the deal said Buckner will receive a new contract worth $21 million a year from the Colts.

The fourth-year pro had 7 ½ sacks and 34 solo tackles last year.

The trade was completed immediately after the 49ers announced a deal to keep defensive lineman Arik Armstead with a five-year contract worth up to $85 million. Armstead recorded 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits last season. He’s been with the Niners since being selected 17th overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

— Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has accepted a two-year, $66 million contract extension. Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but a personal familiar with the trade tells The Associated Press the new pact will reduce by $10 million the team’s charge for 2020.

— The Cardinals have picked up three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans for running back David Johnson and draft picks. That’s according to a person familiar with the trade. Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million deal he signed in 2017. He caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

— The Titans have tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season. Henry had 1,540 yards rushing during the 2019 regular season before gaining another 377 yards in Tennessee’s first two playoff games, leading the Titans to the AFC title game.

— The Buccaneers have placed the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquil Barrett, who would be scheduled to make just under $16 million this season. Bruce Arians stated late last season that the 27-year-old outside linebacker “ain’t going anywhere” after setting a team record with 19½ sacks in 2019. The move likely means the departure of quarterback Jameis (JAY’-mihs) Winston, who will become an unrestricted free agent if the Bucs don’t re-sign him by Wednesday.

— The Cowboys and receiver Amari Cooper have agreed to a five-year, $100 million package. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal. The 25-year-old Cooper has 5,097 yards receiving and 33 touchdowns in five NFL seasons since the Raiders made him the first overall pick in the draft.

— The Cowboys have placed their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing his rights for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal. Prescott has played his entire four-year NFL career with the Cowboys and threw for over 4,900 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.

— The Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah) to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the Raiders’ deal with the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

— Dallas has re-signed Blake Jarwin to a three-year, $24 million package that includes $9 million guaranteed. Jarwin had 31 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.

— The Steelers are holding onto Bud Dupree by placing the franchise tag on the outside linebacker. Dupree could make around $16 million in 2020 if he signs the tag. Dupree collected a career-high 11 1/2 sacks in 2019.

— A person familiar with the situation says Saints starting defensive tackle David Onyemata will re-sign with New Orleans instead of entering free agency. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Onyemata started all 15 regular-season games in which he played and the Saints’ lone playoff game last season.

— A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million contract with free agent offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. He has started 58 games in four seasons with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the third round out of Michigan in 2016.

— Free agent tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Browns, according to his agent. Conklin is perhaps the best tackle available on this year’s market. His agent says Conklin will get $30 million guaranteed and earn $20 million in his first year.

— The Dolphins made Byron Jones the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, surpassing his new teammate, Xavien Howard. The Dolphins upgraded their pass rush by reaching agreements with linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Shaq Lawson, and also swung a deal with offensive lineman Ereck Flowers.

— The Vikings have reached an agreement with punter Britton Colquitt on a three-year, $9 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

— The Falcons have acquired tight end Hayden Hurst from the Ravens. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal. Atlanta has released backup tight end Luke Stocker and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo. The Falcons also will cut running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant.

— A person with knowledge of the move said the Redskins have agreed to re-sign inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year, $6.6 million deal.

— According to a person familiar with the deal, free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has agreed to a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

— The Bills have announced re-signing offensive lineman Quinton Spain to a three-year contract.

— The Colts have released defensive tackle Margus Hunt and will re-sign receiver Daurice Fountain.

— The Cardinals have placed the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake, which allows the team to match any offer he receives from another team during free agency.

— The Bengals used their franchise tag on A.J. Green. That gives them time to try to work out a long-term deal with the star who is one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history and would be a vital part of breaking in a new quarterback.

— The Chiefs have placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Chris Jones, raising the possibility that the Pro Bowl defensive tackle will remain with the Super Bowl champions for at least one more season.

— The Patriots have placed a franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney.

— The Giants have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

— Longtime Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster is retiring. The 11-year veteran made the announcement on Instagram.

— A person with knowledge of the decision says the Vikings have placed the franchise tag on safety Anthony Harris.

— A person with knowledge of the deal says the Jets and former Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $30 million.

— Ben Watson is hanging up his cleats for the second time. The 39-year-old tight end announced his retirement in a message on Twitter on Monday, marking the end of a 15-year NFL career that included two stints in New England, as well as stops in Cleveland, New Orleans and Baltimore.

NBA-JAZZ-MITCHELL

Mitchell feeling fine, admits he was angry with Gobert

UNDATED (AP) — Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell says he showed no symptoms of being sick before testing positive for the coronavirus and continues to have no signs of illness since going into isolation.

Mitchell also revealed in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that it “took awhile for me to kind of cool off” at Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR’), his All-Star teammate who was the first NBA player to have a positive test for the virus revealed. Gobert has said in recent days that he did not take the threat of the illness seriously.

MLB-BLUE JAYS-PANIK

Jays put Panik on big league roster

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have added second baseman Joe Panik to their 40-man roster.

Panik hit .381 with a triple, two home runs and five RBIs in 21 at-bats over 10 spring training games. The left-handed hitter batted .244 with five homers and 39 RBIs in 438 at-bats last year for the Giants and Mets.