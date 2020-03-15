Sports

NFL-NEWS

NFL players approve labor deal, including 17-game season

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL will have labor peace through at least the 2030 season.

Players have approved a new labor agreement with the league that features a 17-game regular season, higher salaries, increased roster sizes and larger pensions for current and former players. The package was accepted by the 32 team owners last month and was initially rejected by the union’s executive board by a 6-5 vote. Union members had the final say and approved it by a 1,109-959 margin.

The two sides have begun discussions the 2020 NFL business season on Wednesday with free agency and trades. A delay is possible given league restrictions on travel as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.

The 17-game schedule won’t happen before the 2021 season. The mechanics for an uneven number of games will be worked out in the interim, with the possibility of the extra game being played on neutral sites.

In other NFL news:

— The Titans are keeping the quarterback who led them within a victory of the Super Bowl, agreeing to a four-year, $118 million extension with Ryan Tannehill. The Titans went 7-3 over their final 10 regular-season games after Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota (mar-ee-OH’-tah). Tannehill was 9-4 as a starter last season and led the NFL with a career-best 117.5 passer rating, the fourth-highest in NFL history and a franchise best. He threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions during the regular season after coming to Tennessee from the Dolphins.

— A person familiar with the trade says the Ravens have acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell from the Jaguars for a fifth-round pick in next month’s draft. The 33-year-old Campbell was due to earn $15 million this season and count $17.5 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap. He’s expected to agree to a revised deal with the Ravens.

— Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Colts. The 31-year-old has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for virus

UNDATED (AP) — A New York Yankees minor league prospect has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Yankees didn’t identify the player, who is the first known player affiliated with Major League Baseball to contract COVID-19. The team said the player had spent his entire time at the minor league complex in Tampa, Florida, and hadn’t been over at the main stadium and facilities used by the major leaguers.

In the wake of the virus outbreak, Major League Baseball and the union had given players the option to stay at the site of their spring camp, return to their offseason homes or go to the club’s home city.

MLB is expected to update teams on its policy Monday.

The rest of the spring training schedule was called off Thursday and opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks.

In other virus-related news:

— NCAA vice president of men’s basketball Dan Gavitt says brackets won’t be created for the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that were canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The men’s NCAA Tournament field had been scheduled to be announced on Sunday. Gavitt says there’s not an authentic way to produce tournament fields and brackets at this point without speculating. College basketball’s showcase was canceled Thursday. That led to suggestions from coaches and athletic directors to release brackets for the event even though it won’t happen this year.

— Major League Soccer has extended the moratorium on team training through Friday. MLS announced a 30-day suspension of match play on Thursday because of the coronavirus.

— The Texas racetrack that hosts the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix and other motor racing series announced it is closing indefinitely after a series of cancellations because of concerns about the coronavirus. The Circuit of the Americas was supposed to host the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas on April 5 and the IndyCar Challenge on April 26. Both races have been canceled.

— The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority says all of the ski areas and venues that it manages will suspend operation at the close of business today. Closures include all Nordic and Alpine ski resorts including Mt. Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid, Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort in the Catskills, Gore Mountain in North Creek and Whiteface Mountain in Wilmington, near Lake Placid. All Lake Placid Olympic sites will also be closing, including the Olympic Jumping Complex, Olympic Sports Complex, The Olympic Oval and the Olympic Center including its museum and retail shops.

— Professional soccer is shutting down in Mexico following Sunday’s matches, which were already being played with no fans present as a precaution due to the new coronavirus. The measure applies to the men’s top flight and second division as well as the fledgling women’s league. Soccer officials said in a statement that the suspension would remain in effect until it’s determined that it’s safe to restart play in coordination with Mexico’s Health Department.

— Brazil’s soccer confederation has suspended all competitions under its control due to the coronavirus outbreak. The tournaments affected include the men’s Brazilian Cup, the top two tiers of the women’s Brazilian championship, and junior tournaments. The men’s top-tier Brazilian championship is scheduled to begin in April. The decision does not affect state championships currently being played. Some matches were held without any fans this weekend in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. São Paulo, Rio and other state soccer bodies are set to decide Monday on their course of action.

GOLF-PREMIER LEAGUE-KOEPKA

Koepka passing on Premier Golf League

UNDATED (AP) — The proposed Premier Golf League is getting the cold shoulder from at least two of the game’s top players.

Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) tells The Associated Press he has no interest in the league, saying he has “a hard time believing golf should be about just 48 players.” With golf shutting down over concerns about the new coronavirus, Koepka said he wanted it made clear he wasn’t going anywhere.

Koepka was the top-ranked golfer until Rory McIlroy replaced him last month. McIlroy already has passed in the Premier Golf League, saying he valued his freedom to decide when and where to play instead of the proposed schedule of 18 tournaments, not including the majors.

Koepka’s decision is another setback to a league promising guaranteed money and a team concept.