Minnesota United FC hosts San Jose after 2 straight shutout wins

Regional Sports

San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-1) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-4-2)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -157, San Jose +411, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC heads into a matchup with San Jose after recording two straight shutout wins.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at home a season ago. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall and 4-7-1 on the road in the 2020 season. San Jose scored 44 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Jukka Raitala.

San Jose: Carlos Fierro (injured), Marcos Lopez, Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.