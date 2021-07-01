Los Angeles FC travels to Real Salt Lake, aims to avoid 4th straight road loss

Regional Sports

Los Angeles FC (3-4-3) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-2-4)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +188, Los Angeles FC +124, Draw +269; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC travels to Real Salt Lake looking to end a three-game road skid.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home matches. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals a season ago and had 16 assists.

Los Angeles FC went 9-8-5 overall and 1-6-1 on the road during the 2020 season. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals a season ago, averaging 2.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: None listed.

Los Angeles FC: Diego Palacios, Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.