Chapman takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

Oakland Athletics (45-31, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (27-47, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (7-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +135, Athletics -156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics travel to take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

The Rangers are 10-17 against teams from the AL West. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .381.

The Athletics are 14-15 against the rest of their division. Oakland’s team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. Mark Canha leads the lineup with an OBP of .378.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-3. Brett Martin earned his second victory and Adolis Garcia went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Texas. Yusmeiro Petit registered his first loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 52 RBIs and is batting .276.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 76 hits and is batting .298.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .258 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by three runs

Athletics: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).

