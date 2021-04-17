Kershaw, Dodgers to face Darvish, Padres

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-2) vs. San Diego Padres (9-5)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (1-0, 3.06 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +112, Dodgers -129; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego batted .257 as a team last year and hit 95 total home runs.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

