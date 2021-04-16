Buehler expected to start for Los Angeles at San Diego

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers (11-2) vs. San Diego Padres (9-5)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 1.50 ERA, .83 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Padres: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +137, Dodgers -157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 12 total triples last year.

The Dodgers went 27-13 in division games in 2020. Los Angeles hit 118 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Wil Myers: (leg), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.