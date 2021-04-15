MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Kings

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Kings (16-20-6, seventh in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (30-9-4, first in the West Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -358, Kings +277; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado square off against Los Angeles. MacKinnon is fifth in the NHL with 53 points, scoring 17 goals and recording 36 assists.

The Avalanche are 30-9-4 in division matchups. Colorado is the NHL leader with 6.4 assists per game, led by MacKinnon averaging 0.9.

The Kings are 16-20-6 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 84.4% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 14, Colorado won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 53 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 36 assists. Mikko Rantanen has 13 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-three in 30 games this season. Trevor Moore has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (health protocols), Logan O’Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Philipp Grubauer: day to day (health protocols).

Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.