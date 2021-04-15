Anaheim hosts Vegas following shutout win

Regional Sports

Vegas Golden Knights (29-11-2, second in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-23-7, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks +188, Golden Knights -235; over/under is 0

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after the Ducks shut out San Jose 4-0. Anthony Stolarz earned the victory in the net for Anaheim after collecting 46 saves.

The Ducks are 14-23-7 against opponents from the West Division. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging 3.6 assists per game. Rickard Rakell leads them with 15 total assists.

The Golden Knights are 29-11-2 against West Division teams. Vegas has scored 138 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Max Pacioretty leads the team with 21.

In their last matchup on Feb. 27, Vegas won 3-2. William Karlsson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Welinski leads the Ducks with a plus-five in eight games this season. Sam Carrick has three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 21 goals and has 40 points. Tomas Nosek has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (back).

Golden Knights: None listed.

