Oklahoma City hosts Golden State following Curry’s 53-point game

Golden State Warriors (26-28, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-34, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays the Oklahoma City Thunder after Stephen Curry scored 53 points in the Warriors’ 116-107 victory over the Nuggets.

The Thunder are 11-21 in Western Conference games. Oklahoma City ranks last in the Western Conference averaging only 105.2 points per game.

The Warriors are 14-14 in conference play. Golden State leads the Western Conference scoring 14.2 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 3.2.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Jerome leads the Thunder averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 10 points per game while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Moses Brown is averaging 11.2 rebounds and 10.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Curry leads the Warriors averaging 30.4 points and is adding 5.5 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 1-9, averaging 100.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points on 48.2% shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 111 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 50.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Gabriel Deck: out (not with team), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (arm), Mike Muscala: out (ankle), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (foot).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (wrist), Eric Paschall: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.