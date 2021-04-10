Webb scheduled to start as San Francisco hosts Colorado

Regional Sports

Colorado Rockies (3-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies went 17-23 in division play in 2020. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 5.23 last season while striking out 6.6 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the first time this season. San Francisco leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Evan Longoria: (undisclosed), Tommy La Stella: (back).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.