Raptors take on the Warriors on 4-game losing streak

Golden State Warriors (23-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (18-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to break its four-game skid when the Raptors take on Golden State.

The Raptors are 9-12 on their home court. Toronto is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 9-16 on the road. Golden State is fifth in the league scoring 14.3 fast break points per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won 106-105 in the last meeting on Jan. 10. Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 17 points, and Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Curry is averaging 29.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Wiggins is averaging 23.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 1-9, averaging 108.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.1% shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Rodney Hood: out (hip), Jalen Harris: day to day (hip), Paul Watson: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick McCaw: out (knee), Kyle Lowry: day to day (foot).

Warriors: Eric Paschall: out (wrist), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

