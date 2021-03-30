Chicago opens 2021 campaign at Los Angeles

Regional Sports

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Angels: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Chicago to kick off the 2021 season.

The Angels went 16-15 on their home field in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.

The White Sox finished 17-13 in road games in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team last season while averaging 8.9 hits per game.

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip).

White Sox: Jimmy Cordero: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.