Anaheim visits Colorado after overtime victory

Anaheim Ducks (11-19-6, eighth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-8-4, second in the West Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Colorado Avalanche after the Ducks took down St. Louis 3-2 in overtime.

The Avalanche are 21-8-4 against opponents from the West Division. Colorado has scored 113 goals and is third in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 19.

The Ducks are 11-19-6 against West Division opponents. Anaheim has converted on 11.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring nine power-play goals.

In their last meeting on March 16, Colorado won 8-4. Nazem Kadri scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 19 goals and has 39 points. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Andy Welinski leads the Ducks with a plus-three in six games this season. Ryan Getzlaf has four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 2.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Matt Calvert: day to day (undisclosed), Conor Timmins: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (upper body), Jamie Drysdale: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.