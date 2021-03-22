Sacramento takes on Cleveland for non-conference matchup

Regional Sports

Sacramento Kings (17-25, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-26, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Kings -4; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on Cleveland for a non-conference matchup.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-11 in home games. Cleveland has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kings have gone 8-13 away from home. Sacramento is 7-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen ranks second on the Cavaliers with 9.7 rebounds and averages 13.7 points. Isaac Okoro is shooting 47.5% and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 23.7 points while adding 3.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Buddy Hield is averaging 21 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 104.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 45.5% shooting.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (abdominal/appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Jahmi’us Ramsey: day to day (hamstring), Marvin Bagley III: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.