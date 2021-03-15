St. Louis takes on Los Angeles on 4-game losing streak

Regional Sports

St. Louis Blues (14-9-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-10-6, fifth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the matchup against Los Angeles as losers of four in a row.

The Kings are 11-10-6 in division games. Los Angeles has converted on 25.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 25 power-play goals.

The Blues are 14-9-5 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is 10th in the NHL averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Vladimir Tarasenko with 0.8.

In their last meeting on March 6, Los Angeles won 4-3. Anze Kopitar recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 13 goals and has 19 points. Kopitar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Brayden Schenn leads the Blues with 12 goals and has 24 points. David Perron has five goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Blues: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body), Dustin Brown: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.