Young and the Hawks face the Kings

Sacramento Kings (15-22, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Sacramento. He ranks 10th in the league scoring 26.7 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 8-9 in home games. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 5.0.

The Kings have gone 6-10 away from home. Sacramento allows the most points in the Western Conference, giving up 119.9 points while allowing opponents to shoot 49.1%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks with 2.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 26.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Capela is shooting 57.3% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings scoring 23.2 points and collecting 3.3 rebounds. Buddy Hield is averaging four assists and 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, eight steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 47.2% shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 118.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points on 50.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Robert Woodard II: out (hamstring), Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.