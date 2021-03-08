Long Beach St., CSUN meet in Big West tourney

Regional Sports

No. 9 seed Long Beach State (5-11, 4-8) vs. No. 8 seed Cal State Northridge (9-12, 5-9)

Big West Conference Tourney First Round, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State is set to square off against Cal State Northridge in the opening round of the Big West tournament. Cal State Northridge lost 66-65 to UC Riverside in its most recent game, while Long Beach State came up short in a 73-58 game against UC Irvine in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Long Beach State’s Isaiah Washington, Chance Hunter and Colin Slater have collectively accounted for 36 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 36 percent of all Beach points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: TJ Starks has made or assisted on 50 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 9-7 when it scores at least 64.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Cal State Northridge is a perfect 6-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-12 when fewer than four Matadors players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 75.4 possessions per game.

