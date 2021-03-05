Utah State looks to extend streak vs Fresno State

Regional Sports

Utah State (17-7, 14-4) vs. Fresno State (11-10, 9-10)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fresno State. Utah State has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Bulldogs. Fresno State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2019, a 78-77 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Utah State’s Neemias Queta, Rollie Worster and Steven Ashworth have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Aggies scoring over the last five games.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Orlando Robinson has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Fresno State is 0-10 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 11-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The Utah State defense has allowed only 63.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 29th-best mark in the country. The Fresno State offense has averaged just 66.3 points through 21 games (ranked 269th among Division I teams).

