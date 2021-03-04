Seattle, California Baptist meet in conference play

Regional Sports

Seattle (10-9, 3-4) vs. California Baptist (12-8, 5-5)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes meet as Seattle battles California Baptist. Each team last played this past Saturday. California Baptist knocked off Vanguard by 13 points, while Seattle fell 81-71 to Grand Canyon.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Darrion Trammell is averaging 19.9 points and 5.6 assists to lead the charge for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is also a key contributor, producing 18.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Lancers have been led by Gorjok Gak, who is averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Redhawks have scored 75.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 66.1 per game they managed over eight non-conference games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Trammell has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Seattle is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lancers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. California Baptist has 48 assists on 79 field goals (60.8 percent) across its past three games while Seattle has assists on 24 of 61 field goals (39.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Seattle offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.1 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-best rate in the nation. The California Baptist defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 294th among Division I teams).

