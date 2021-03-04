Anaheim faces Colorado, aims to stop road skid

Regional Sports

Anaheim Ducks (6-12-5, eighth in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (12-7-1, third in the West Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Colorado looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Avalanche are 12-7-1 against West Division opponents. Colorado has converted on 24.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 19 power-play goals.

The Ducks are 6-12-5 against the rest of their division. Anaheim is the last team in the NHL averaging just 5.4 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads them with 15 total points.

Anaheim defeated Colorado 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 21 points, scoring five goals and adding 16 assists. Mikko Rantanen has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Comtois has 15 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling six assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has 9 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Ducks: 1-7-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Matt Calvert: day to day (upper body), Dennis Gilbert: out (face), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body).

Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.