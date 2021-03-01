Boise State looks to sweep Fresno State

Regional Sports

Fresno State (10-10, 8-10) vs. Boise State (18-6, 14-5)

ExtraMile Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State seeks revenge on Boise State after dropping the first matchup in Boise. The teams last played on Jan. 20, when the Broncos created 16 Fresno State turnovers and turned the ball over just eight times on the way to the 22-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 17.7 points while Abu Kigab has put up 12 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Orlando Robinson has averaged 14.9 points and nine rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 12.2 points.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Robinson has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Fresno State is 0-10 when it allows at least 67 points and 10-0 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

STREAK SCORING: Boise State has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 77.5 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.

