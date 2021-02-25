UNLV seeks revenge on Fresno State

Regional Sports

Fresno State (10-9, 8-9) vs. UNLV (10-12, 7-8)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State goes for the season sweep over UNLV after winning the previous matchup in Las Vegas. The teams last met on Feb. 24, when UNLV made just three 3-pointers on 15 attempts while the Bulldogs went 10 for 27 from distance en route to a 67-64 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton, David Jenkins Jr. and Nicquel Blake have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Hamilton has connected on 31.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNLV is 8-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 2-12 when opponents exceed 60 points. Fresno State is 10-0 when holding opponents to 65 points or fewer, and 0-9 on the year when teams score any more than 65.

STREAK SCORING: Fresno State has won its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 63.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has attempted more free throws per game than any other MWC team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.2 free throws per game.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com