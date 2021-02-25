Oregon looks to extend streak vs Cal

Regional Sports

Oregon (14-5, 9-4) vs. Cal (8-17, 3-16)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal. Oregon has won by an average of 14 points in its last eight wins over the Golden Bears. Cal’s last win in the series came on Feb. 11, 2016, an 83-63 win.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Grant Anticevich, Ryan Betley and Makale Foreman have collectively scored 37 percent of Cal’s points this season. For Oregon, Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams Jr., LJ Figueroa and Amauri Hardy have collectively accounted for 75 percent of all Oregon scoring, including 89 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.EFFECTIVE EUGENE: Omoruyi has connected on 37.5 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Bears are 5-0 when holding opponents to 41.2 percent or worse from the field, and 3-17 when opponents shoot better than that. The Ducks are 12-0 when they hold opponents to 71 points or fewer and 2-5 whenever opponents exceed 71 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Cal has 28 assists on 56 field goals (50 percent) over its past three contests while Oregon has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon as a collective unit has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

