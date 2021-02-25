California Baptist squares off against Vanguard

Regional Sports

Vanguard vs. California Baptist (11-8)

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers will be taking on the Lions of NAIA school Vanguard. California Baptist is coming off a 65-62 road win over Grand Canyon in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Gorjok Gak has averaged 12.8 points and 9.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Lancers. Ty Rowell is also a key facilitator, with 15.6 points and 5.9 assists per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ty Rowell has made or assisted on 50 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: California Baptist went 7-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last year. The Lancers scored 79.2 points per contest across those 11 games.

