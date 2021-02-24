San Francisco looks to end streak vs BYU

Regional Sports

San Francisco (10-11, 4-7) vs. Brigham Young (17-5, 8-3)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brigham Young looks to extend San Francisco’s conference losing streak to five games. San Francisco’s last WCC win came against the Santa Clara Broncos 73-50 on Jan. 21. Brigham Young is coming off an 88-71 road win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Alex Barcello, Brandon Averette and Matt Haarms have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Brigham Young’s scoring this season and 50 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For San Francisco, Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Dzmitry Ryuny and Taavi Jurkatamm have combined to account for 67 percent of all San Francisco scoring, including 84 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 79.5 points per game across 11 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76 per game they managed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JAMAREE: Bouyea has connected on 37.2 percent of the 94 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 74.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Francisco is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 10-3 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Dons. Brigham Young has an assist on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while San Francisco has assists on 21 of 69 field goals (30.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams. The Dons have made only 8.3 3-pointers per game over their four-game losing skid, however.

