UCSB looks to extend streak vs CSUB

Cal State Bakersfield (14-8, 10-5) vs. UC Santa Barbara (15-3, 11-2)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara looks for its 12th straight conference win against Cal State Bakersfield. UC Santa Barbara’s last Big West loss came against the UC Irvine Anteaters 73-69 on Dec. 28, 2020. Cal State Bakersfield came up short in a 71-66 game at UC Santa Barbara in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Santa Barbara has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JaQuori McLaughlin, Amadou Sow, Ajare Sanni and Devearl Ramsey have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Gauchos points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UC Santa Barbara has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 57.5.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Roadrunners have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara has an assist on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three outings while Cal State Bakersfield has assists on 56 of 83 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.9 percent. The Roadrunners have averaged 14 offensive boards per game.

