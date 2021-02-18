UC San Diego looks to end streak vs UC Riverside

Regional Sports

UC Riverside (9-5, 6-3) vs. UC San Diego (4-7, 1-7)

RIMAC, San Diego; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside looks to extend UC San Diego’s conference losing streak to five games. UC San Diego’s last Big West win came against the UC Davis Aggies 89-69 on Jan. 22. UC Riverside fell short in a 73-67 game at home to UC Irvine in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: UC Riverside has benefited heavily from its seniors. Arinze Chidom, Zyon Pullin, Jock Perry and Dominick Pickett have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Highlanders points over the team’s last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Tritons have scored 63.8 points per game against Big West opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ARINZE: Chidom has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: UC San Diego is 0-5 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 4-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tritons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. UC San Diego has an assist on 53 of 81 field goals (65.4 percent) over its previous three games while UC Riverside has assists on 48 of 80 field goals (60 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents, which is the 10th-lowest figure in the country. The UC San Diego offense has produced just 69.4 points through 11 games (ranked 221st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com