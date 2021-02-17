Stanford looks to sweep Washington

Regional Sports

Stanford (13-8, 9-6) vs. Washington (4-16, 3-13)

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford goes for the season sweep over Washington after winning the previous matchup in Santa Cruz. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 7, when the Cardinal shot 51.5 percent from the field while holding Washington’s shooters to just 35.7 percent on the way to the 91-75 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Washington’s Quade Green has averaged 14.6 points while Jamal Bey has put up 9.5 points. For the Cardinal, Oscar da Silva has averaged 19.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while Jaiden Delaire has put up 11.9 points.DOMINANT DA SILVA: da Silva has connected on 32.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Washington has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 59 points while giving up 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cardinal. Washington has 34 assists on 68 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three contests while Stanford has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stanford is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 70.1 possessions per game.

