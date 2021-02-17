San Francisco seeks revenge on LMU

Regional Sports

Loyola Marymount (10-6, 5-3) vs. San Francisco (10-10, 4-6)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco seeks revenge on Loyola Marymount after dropping the first matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last met on Jan. 10, when the Lions outshot San Francisco from the field 45.1 percent to 40 percent and made 13 more foul shots en route to an eight-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Jamaree Bouyea, Khalil Shabazz, Dzmitry Ryuny and Taavi Jurkatamm have collectively accounted for 67 percent of San Francisco’s scoring this season. For Loyola Marymount, Eli Scott, Keli Leaupepe, Joe Quintana, Mattias Markusson and Jalin Anderson have collectively accounted for 74 percent of all Loyola Marymount scoring, including 104 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Scott has directly created 50 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last five games. Scott has 41 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Francisco is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 10-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: San Francisco has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 78.8.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.

