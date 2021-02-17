Minnesota faces Anaheim for division matchup

Regional Sports

Minnesota Wild (6-6-0, eighth in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-7-3, fifth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Minnesota in a matchup of West Division teams.

The Ducks are 6-7-3 against West Division opponents. Anaheim is last in the league averaging just 5.1 points per game. Maxime Comtois leads the team with 9 total points.

The Wild are 6-6-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Minnesota won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jani Hakanpaa leads the Ducks with a plus-four in 16 games this season. Comtois has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Jordan Greenway leads the Wild with 10 points, scoring two goals and collecting eight assists. Joel Eriksson Ek has four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Nick Bonino: out (covid protocol), Nico Sturm: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.