Utah visits Los Angeles after Clarkson’s 40-point game

Utah Jazz (23-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-8, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on the Los Angeles Clippers after Jordan Clarkson scored 40 points in the Jazz’s 134-123 win against the 76ers.

The Clippers have gone 12-5 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles averages 43.9 rebounds per game and is 8-4 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Jazz are 10-3 in Western Conference play. Utah averages 48.5 rebounds per game and is 6-2 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 106-100 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Mike Conley led Utah with 33 points, and Paul George led LA with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serge Ibaka leads the Clippers with 6.8 rebounds and averages 11.8 points. Ivica Zubac is shooting 58.9% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Joe Ingles is averaging 5.6 assists and 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 120.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points on 47.0% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 120.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (foot), Kawhi Leonard: out (leg).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.