Hawaii looks for home win vs Cal Poly

Cal Poly (3-11, 1-7) vs. Hawaii (5-5, 3-5)

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii looks for its sixth straight win over Cal Poly at Stan Sheriff Center. The last victory for the Mustangs at Hawaii was a 61-57 win on Jan. 7, 2015.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal Poly’s Mark Crowe, Keith Smith and Riley Till have combined to score 28 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Mustangs scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Rainbow Warriors have scored 67.4 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALIMAMY: Alimamy Koroma has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 69.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has lost its last five road games, scoring 48.8 points, while allowing 68 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Cal Poly has averaged only 54.6 points per game over its last five games. The Mustangs have given up 67.8 points per game over that span.

