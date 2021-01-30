CSUN looks to end streak vs Cal Poly

Regional Sports

Cal State Northridge (5-7, 1-4) vs. Cal Poly (3-10, 1-6)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly looks to extend Cal State Northridge’s conference losing streak to five games. Cal State Northridge’s last Big West win came against the Cal State Fullerton Titans 86-85 on Jan. 16. Cal Poly is coming off a 76-70 home win over Cal State Northridge in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Mark Crowe, Keith Smith and Riley Till have collectively scored 27 percent of Cal Poly’s points this season. For Cal State Northridge, TJ Starks, Darius Brown II and Vante Hendrix have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Mustangs have allowed only 70 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 76 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-10 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 70.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mustangs have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Matadors. Cal Poly has an assist on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) across its past three contests while Cal State Northridge has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Big West teams. The Matadors have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com