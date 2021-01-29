Vucevic, Magic to host Leonard and the Clippers

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Clippers (14-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (8-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action.

The Magic are 4-5 in home games. Orlando is 2-7 when opponents grab more rebounds and averages 46.6 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are 6-3 in road games. Los Angeles has a 12-5 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is shooting 49.3% and averaging 23.6 points. Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Serge Ibaka is third on the Clippers averaging 12.2 points and is adding 6.8 rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. is averaging 10 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 103.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 47.3% shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.4 points, 45 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: out (knee), Paul George: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.