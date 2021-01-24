Curry and the Warriors take on the Timberwolves

Regional Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-11, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (8-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Minnesota. He’s fourth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 5-4 against Western Conference teams. Golden State averages 43.5 rebounds per game and is 3-0 when winning the rebound battle.

The Timberwolves are 3-7 in conference games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 5.5.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors scoring 27.9 points per game, and is averaging 5.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Curry is averaging 6.1 rebounds and 25.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

D’Angelo Russell ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 20.5 points while adding 3.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Malik Beasley is averaging 19.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 42.8 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.0% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 107.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (health and safety protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: day to day (health and safety protocols).

