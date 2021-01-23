UC San Diego looks to sweep UC Davis

Regional Sports

UC Davis (2-3, 0-1) vs. UC San Diego (3-3, 1-3)

RIMAC, San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego goes for the season sweep over UC Davis after winning the previous matchup in San Diego. The teams last played on Jan. 22, when the Tritons outshot UC Davis 67.9 percent to 37.9 percent and made seven more 3-pointers en route to an 89-69 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UC San Diego’s Toni Rocak has averaged 12.5 points and 2.3 steals while Gabe Hadley has put up 10.8 points. For the Aggies, Ezra Manjon has averaged 19.2 points while Damion Squire has put up 13.8 points.EFFICIENT EZRA: Manjon has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Tritons have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. UC San Diego has 52 assists on 74 field goals (70.3 percent) across its previous three outings while UC Davis has assists on 39 of 84 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Davis defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Aggies 11th among Division I teams. The UC San Diego offense has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tritons 268th, nationally).

