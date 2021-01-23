Air Force seeks revenge on San Diego St.

Regional Sports

San Diego State (10-4, 4-3) vs. Air Force (4-9, 2-7)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State goes for the season sweep over Air Force after winning the previous matchup in Colorado Springs. The teams last met on Jan. 22, when the Aztecs forced 27 Air Force turnovers and turned the ball over just 16 times on their way to the 98-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: San Diego State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Terrell Gomez and Trey Pulliam have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Aztecs points over the team’s last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Falcons have scored 60.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 55.8 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE A.J.: A.J. Walker has connected on 42 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Air Force is 0-8 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

PERFECT WHEN: San Diego State is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Aztecs are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-lowest figure in the country. The Air Force offense has put up just 59.1 points through 13 games (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com