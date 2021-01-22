Bouyea, San Francisco host St. Mary’s

Regional Sports

Saint Mary’s (10-5, 1-3) vs. San Francisco (10-7, 4-3)

War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tommy Kuhse and Saint Mary’s will battle Jamaree Bouyea and San Francisco. Kuhse has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.4 over his last five games. Bouyea is averaging 15.2 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: San Francisco’s Bouyea has averaged 17.2 points while Khalil Shabazz has put up 16 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Gaels, Kuhse has averaged 14 points and 5.5 assists while Matthias Tass has put up 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Kuhse has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Kuhse has accounted for 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: San Francisco is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 10-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Dons are 7-0 when they score at least 73 points and 3-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Gaels are 5-0 when converting on at least 76.2 percent of its free throws and 5-5 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: San Francisco as a team has made 11.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com