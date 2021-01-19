Stanford looks for home win vs USC

Regional Sports

Southern California (11-2, 5-1) vs. Stanford (8-5, 4-3)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford looks for its sixth straight win over Southern California at Maples Pavilion. The last victory for the Trojans at Stanford was a 65-64 win on Feb. 14, 2013.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stanford’s Oscar da Silva, Ziaire Williams and Jaiden Delaire have combined to account for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 66 percent of all Cardinal points over the last five games.DOMINANT DA SILVA: da Silva has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stanford is 7-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 1-5 when falling shy of that total. Southern California is 11-0 when it puts up 64 or more points and 0-2 on the year, otherwise.

TOUGH TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 37.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the fourth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

