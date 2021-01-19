San Jose St., NM look to end streaks

Regional Sports

San Jose State (2-10, 0-8) vs. New Mexico (4-8, 0-8)

Burns Arena, St. George, Utah; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to 19 games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Air Force Falcons 90-81 on Jan. 25, 2020. New Mexico has dropped its last nine games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Mexico’s Makuach Maluach has averaged 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while Saquan Singleton has put up 8.3 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Spartans, Richard Washington has averaged 22.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jalen Dalcourt has put up 12 points.ROCK-SOLID RICHARD: Washington has connected on 36.1 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lobos are 0-7 when they allow at least 68 points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Spartans are 0-9 when they score 71 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 71.

COLD SPELL: San Jose State has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.5 points, while allowing 86.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent this year. That figure is ranked 26th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for San Jose State stands at just 22 percent (ranked 309th).

