UC Riverside looks for road win vs Cal Poly

Regional Sports

UC Riverside (5-3, 2-1) vs. Cal Poly (2-7, 0-3)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside looks for its third straight win over Cal Poly at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly’s last win at home against the Highlanders came on Jan. 31, 2018.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Cal Poly’s Colby Rogers, Camren Pierce and Brantly Stevenson have collectively scored 28 percent of all Mustangs points this season, though their production has dropped to 20 percent over the last five games.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Highlanders have scored 71.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ARINZE: Arinze Chidom has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-7 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Mustangs. Cal Poly has an assist on 24 of 55 field goals (43.6 percent) across its past three contests while UC Riverside has assists on 50 of 85 field goals (58.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UC Riverside defense has allowed only 61.9 points per game to opponents, which is the 27th-lowest figure in the country. The Cal Poly offense has put up just 62.8 points through nine games (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com