Lakers face the Pelicans on 4-game win streak

New Orleans Pelicans (4-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its four-game win streak going when the Lakers take on New Orleans.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 25-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 107.6 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall and 18-30 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Pelicans gave up 117.1 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Lakers: Wesley Matthews: out (achilles), Jared Dudley: out (calf).

Pelicans: Eric Bledsoe: out (eye), Zion Williamson: out (health and safety protocols), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.