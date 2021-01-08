Washington, Cal look to end streaks

Regional Sports

Washington (1-8, 0-5) vs. Cal (5-7, 0-6)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Cal as both teams have lost their last sixth conference games. Washington’s last Pac-12 win came against the Arizona Wildcats 69-63 on March 7, 2020. Cal is winless in zero games against Pac-12 opponents this season.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal’s Ryan Betley, Makale Foreman and Grant Anticevich have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season, including 35 percent of all Golden Bears scoring over the last five games.

PAC-12 IMPROVEMENT: The Huskies have scored 73.8 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 56.3 per game they put up against non-conference competition.GIFTED GREEN: Quade Green has connected on 29.2 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Cal is 0-6 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Cal has 34 assists on 63 field goals (54 percent) over its previous three outings while Washington has assists on 25 of 72 field goals (34.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington has averaged only 65.2 points per game over its last five games. The Huskies are giving up 80.6 points per game over that span.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

