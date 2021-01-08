Golden Knights host the Ducks to open season

Regional Sports

Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights start the season at home against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Vegas finished 15-6-2 in division action and 22-11-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Golden Knights recorded six shutouts last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

Anaheim finished 29-33-9 overall and 9-10-2 in division play a season ago. The Ducks recorded 288 assists on 182 total goals last season.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.