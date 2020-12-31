San Antonio hosts conference rival Los Angeles

Regional Sports

Los Angeles Lakers (3-2, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Los Angeles will play on Friday.

San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 19-15 at home a season ago. The Spurs averaged 114.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 115.2 last season.

Los Angeles went 52-19 overall and 36-10 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Lakers gave up 107.6 points per game while committing 20.7 fouls last season.

San Antonio and Los Angeles square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 121-107 in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 30. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 26 points and eight assists, and Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 29 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

INJURIES: Spurs: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

Lakers: Alex Caruso: out (hand/health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.