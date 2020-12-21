Tabbs, BC host Cal

Regional Sports

Cal (4-4) vs. Boston College (1-5)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Matt Bradley and Cal will battle Wynston Tabbs and Boston College. Bradley has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Tabbs is averaging 17.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Tabbs, Makai Ashton-Langford, Rich Kelly and Steffon Mitchell have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Boston College’s scoring this season. For Cal, Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this year, including 53 percent of all Golden Bears points over their last five.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 27.8 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Cal has lost its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points, while allowing 73.7 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Golden Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Boston College has 42 assists on 75 field goals (56 percent) over its past three outings while Cal has assists on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston College is rated second in the ACC with an average of 75.6 possessions per game. The uptempo Eagles have raised that total to 78.1 possessions per game over their last three games.

