St. Mary’s puts streak on line vs San Diego St.

San Diego State (5-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (8-1)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s looks for its ninth straight victory of the season as it takes on San Diego State. San Diego State fell 72-62 to Brigham Young on Friday. Saint Mary’s is coming off a 53-33 win over Colorado State on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Saint Mary’s’ Tommy Kuhse has averaged 15.4 points and 6.3 assists while Matthias Tass has put up 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Matt Mitchell has averaged 16.3 points while Jordan Schakel has put up 13.2 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kuhse has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last five games. Kuhse has 39 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gaels. Saint Mary’s has an assist on 35 of 89 field goals (39.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while San Diego State has assists on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive San Diego State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.5 percent of all possessions, the 27th-best rate in the nation. Saint Mary’s has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.7 percent through nine games (ranking the Gaels 292nd among Division I teams).

